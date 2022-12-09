Isan Souzoku

Not Available

Sato Ikuo met his wife, Kawamura Kaede at the hospital where he is interning at, when her grandfather, Kawamura Ryutaro, was hospitalised for his heart problems. He fell in love with her and decided to marry her even though their social statuses are worlds apart. Will Ikuo and Kaede be able to lead a normal family life? Or will they be dragged into an ugly battle over the family fortunes? This drama will make us think about the meaning of family, and the impact of fighting over inheritances.