The story is about a rich business family, the Oberoi family. The family consists of two brothers and their wives. The elder brother Tej has a wife Jhanvi and has an illicit affair with his secretary Svetlana. Tej and his alcoholic wife Jhanvi have three children. Their elder son is Omkara, a sculptor and a self made billionaire. He has a history of drug abuse. He is an understanding person and hates his father. Tej and Jhanvi’s second child, Rudra, is a flirtatious guy and a playboy who is a fitness freak and loves partying and women, however, he does not believe in the concept of marriage.