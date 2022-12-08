Island Hopping: The Seto Inland Sea

With its numerous islands surrounded by tranquil waters, the Setonaikai, or Seto Inland Sea in western Japan, is one of the country's natural jewels, and a location rich in culture. Our 2-part series gives you some breathtaking scenery, including aerial shots taken from a paraglider and sea-level views filmed from a kayak. In this series, veteran traveler and editor, Lucas B.B. visits locations around the sea, including historic Miyajima, the World Heritage Site Itsukushima Shrine, and Naoshima, an island filled with contemporary art.
