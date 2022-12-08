Island Hopping: The Seto Inland Sea

Not Available

With its numerous islands surrounded by tranquil waters, the Setonaikai, or Seto Inland Sea in western Japan, is one of the country's natural jewels, and a location rich in culture. Our 2-part series gives you some breathtaking scenery, including aerial shots taken from a paraglider and sea-level views filmed from a kayak. In this series, veteran traveler and editor, Lucas B.B. visits locations around the sea, including historic Miyajima, the World Heritage Site Itsukushima Shrine, and Naoshima, an island filled with contemporary art.