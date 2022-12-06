Welcome to the Island Son guide at TV Tome. Returning to weekly series television for the first time since "Dr. Kildare" in the 1960s, Richard Chamberlain was again cast as a dedicated physician. Dr. Daniel Kulani had had a successful career as an internist on the mainland but decided to return home and take a staff position at the Kamehameha Medical Center in Honolulu. It was here that he could be close to the family that had adopted him as a child and work with needy native Hawaiians.
