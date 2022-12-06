Not Available

Welcome to the Island Son guide at TV Tome. Returning to weekly series television for the first time since "Dr. Kildare" in the 1960s, Richard Chamberlain was again cast as a dedicated physician. Dr. Daniel Kulani had had a successful career as an internist on the mainland but decided to return home and take a staff position at the Kamehameha Medical Center in Honolulu. It was here that he could be close to the family that had adopted him as a child and work with needy native Hawaiians.