Island Village Teacher

Hong Eun Xiu (Han Ji Hye) accidentally witnessed a murder by a ruthless gangster and was placed under the protection of the police. Chiu Hao Tai (Kim Min Jong) was assigned to protect her and their relationship start off badly since she always tries to runaway from him. After numerous attempts by the gangster to silence her, they have to runaway to an island whereby they were mistaken by the local as the new teachers and the volunteered doctor, son of a famous doctor Chong Jai Do (Lee Dong Wook) falls for Eun Xiu, his so called fiancee turns up…