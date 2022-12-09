Islanders (2015)

Not Available

From Arranmore in Co. Donegal to Whiddy Island in Cork via Inishturk in Co.Mayo, this revelatory series captures the fight for a way of life that is rapidly disappearing. Filmed across the year, the cameras are present as twists and turns occur in our casts dramatic lives. Each cast members story is emblematic of the issues surrounding island life population decline, employment, inshore fishing, rural decline and fading history but also the wider factors facing rural communities, their deep community bonds and their self-sufficiency.