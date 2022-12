Not Available

The writer Erica Falck and police Patrik Hedstrom struggling with mysterious murders in Fjällbacka, a village community where everyone knows everything about each other and appearances are important. In Isprinsessan a woman is found dead in a bathtub. Who killed her and why? What happened twenty-five years ago that at all costs must be kept secret? Someone is willing to pay a high price for that truth will not be revealed.