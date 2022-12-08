Not Available

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon…Ek Baar Phir promises to recreate the same magic as the first season and brings a riveting love story that will strike a chord with all of you. Set in Pune, this is the story of two distinct individuals, an innocent girl from a liberal family and a man who hates women and has turned into a chauvinist due to a tragic past. Love being a universal theme, the new season will present an interesting contrast of personalities entwined in a relationship swaying between love & hate every time their paths cross.

Cast

