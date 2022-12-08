Not Available

Issues, a new original comedy series from Crackle, follows Dr. Ted (Josh Cooke), a disgruntled psychologist, who has to deal with the bizarre neuroses and psychoses of his unique clientele-who happen to be animated superheroes. “Issues” chronicles Dr. Ted’s life, a doctor hell-bent on making a difference in the world. His childhood dream was to offer his psychological expertise to the world’s superheroes; but when his dream comes true, the superheroes’ mindless neuroses slowly turn every session into a constant reminder of just how un-super Dr. Ted really is amongst the gods in spandex.