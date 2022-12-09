Isterii Separuh Masa

Not Available

For the love which God supplies, Medina Izwani willing to become the wife of the man, even if only part-time wife. While only be treated as a wife in front of his family members only. But, if he can survive until the attitude Nazrin Shah who do not appreciate it? Will she turned and said hello introduction of Zafril? For Nazrin Shah, Medina Izwanilah cause mama and daddy did not receive her lover, Zita as a law. He further declared 'war' with her adopted sister. They like Israel and Palestine, never at peace even though many of the past. Their relationship becomes more complicated when the grandmother insisted they both match before Nazrin Shah continued his studies abroad. Can dogs and cats living together? What about education? Can Medina Izwani dividing duties as a student and a wife with a good idea? His dream to continue their studies with Megat Shazril to Ireland had been forgotten by completing a passionate grandmother. During his time abroad, Nazrin Shah had never taken out of Medina Izwani. Hatred against the girl-downs are also receding. He only pretended to treat Medina Izwani well ahead of his family. Similarly, different Izwani Medina. He was content to inhibit the sense of love for her husband, but still fails. Years passed and now the title of a student Izwani Medina. His life becomes chaotic when Nazrin Shah took over tutorial classes for one subject taken. The heart is more uncertain when forced to live under the same roof with the man because fathers who want to live with them. Whether they will end the story?