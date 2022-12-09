It could have been worse

Not Available

A family sitcom about what life looks like when you get six children with five different mothers. Trond is a yes-man and is always trying to make everybody happy. But the result is that his own life gets very complicated. In this first season he arranges halloween, goes on a date pretending he haven’t got any kids, tries to give a genuin speech at his distant fathers birthday, helps his ex-girlfriend when she breaks up with a new boyfriend, and tries to spy on his teenage daughter when she's going to her first youth party. And it never ends well.