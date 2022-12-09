It Takes a Sister

Not Available

Reality-TV star Nikki Alexander has a sizable family -- and they're all living with her under one roof in Knoxville, Tenn. Living with Nikki are her four younger sisters, eight nieces and nephews, three dogs and Nikki's assistant, who happens to be a former boyfriend of her youngest sister. While the sisters have a tight bond, there are bound to be some hiccups along the way with so many people residing together. Nikki's sisters include stubborn Jenni, overprotective jokester Erika, rebellious but loyal Kortnee and black sheep Meagan, who moved to Knoxville hoping to repair the strained relationship with her siblings.