Not Available

Shoplifting is on the rise. Sophisticated criminal gangs, opportunist loners, petty pilferers and hardened pros have pushed crime figures up to a ten-year high. In 2012-13, there were nearly 650,000 recorded incidents of shoplifting and that’s without the ones that went unreported or under the radar. Master thief Richard Taylor has turned his life around and now wants to reverse the trend in shoplifting by advising retailers on how to beat the thieves at their own game. He and serving copper Will Davies are travelling around the country, demonstrating some of the scams that thieves use to grab the goods and some of the gaping holes in store security. The results are gobsmacking!