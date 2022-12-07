Not Available

Italian Food Safari is the much-awaited next feast in the beautiful Food Safari series… a celebration of the incredible breadth and hard work of the Italians who came and settled in Australia over a generation ago and have kept their food traditions intact. Mercifully, they’ve shared their food and culture with the rest of us – and we’ve been delighted to embrace everything from classic dishes to the most rustic home-style food. The series celebrates traditions handed down through the centuries, some of which are practised more fervently in Australia than back home in Italy where tomato sauces, sausage making, olive curing, cheese-making and other time-honoured recipes can still vary from region to region, even village to village. Some of the world’s most celebrated Italian culinary masterpieces feature alongside beautiful rustic family favourites.