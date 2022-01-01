Not Available

Italia's Got Talent is the Italian version of the international Got Talent series. The pilot episode was aired on December 12, 2009 on Canale 5. In that episode, Carmen Masola's talent was discovered. The first episode was seen by 5,3 million people. After this episode, Mediaset decided to renew this show with a full-length season. The first season started on April 12, 2010 with a high ratings and continued broadcasting. Maria De Filippi, Gerry Scotti and Rudy Zerbi are the three judges. Talents are competing for €100,000.