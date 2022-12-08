Not Available

Hosted by British art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon and Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli, ‘Italy Unpacked’ will be shown on BBC 2 and follows on from the BBC’s successful series ‘Sicily Unpacked’ that aired in 2012. The duo will look at the art, culinary culture, and landscape of North Italy, from major cities including Turin and Milan to lesser known gems such as Mantua and Ferrara, admiring ancient masterpieces and modern contemporary Italian art, as well as enjoying the local cuisine.