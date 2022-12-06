Not Available

It's a Big Big World features Snook the sloth and his many friends in the World Tree. With the help of Madge, an old and wise turtle, he helps everyone to learn about scientific concepts such as metamorphosis, molting and much more. Featuring lively music and "Shadowmation," a process developed by Mitchell Kriegman, creator of Bear in the Big Blue House. Their tree house is on the middle of the rain forest. They even have school in the tree house. They have all kind of animals there. Snook is very old, slow, and he sleeps a lot. That's the big big world.