Not Available

The New York Times called him "The Zelig of Fashion Week" and anyone who knows anything about style knows that Brad Goreski is someone to watch. The quintessential trendsetter, and former Rachel Zoe assistant, is going into business for himself. "It's a Brad Brad World" follows Goreski as he embarks on his new business venture and tries to maintain his personal life. The docu-series gives an all-access pass to an exciting year of career firsts including - Paris fashion week, the Cannes film festival, the men's runway shows and the summer couture shows - and each new experience is sure to be sink or swim. As usual, all eyes are on Mr. Brad Goreski. but this time, he's got everything at stake.