Not Available

It's a Business was a half-hour comedy series, aired on the DuMont Network... about two song publishers and their secretary; with a tin pan alley setting.<br> <br> The two song publishers were portrayed by Bob Haymes and Leo DeLyon. And the secretary was portrayed by Dorothy Louden.<br> <BR> <BR> <BR> <BR> NOTE: Bob Haymes was a character actor, and the brother of singer Dick Haymes; Leo DeLyon continued to character-act, and was the voices of Brain and Spook in the 1960's Hanna-Barbera cartoon "Top Cat"; and Dorothy Louden went on to have her own show in the 1970's, entitled "Dorothy".