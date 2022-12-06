Not Available

Show Type: Situation Comedy First Telecast: October 30, 1980 Last Telecast: September 1989 Episodes: 120 Color Episodes It's a Living takes place at a posh restaurant, Above the Top which is located on the top floor of a California high rise hotel. This series originally began in October of 1980 on ABC and ran for one season. ABC must have had faith in the show for it returned the following season under a new title, Making a Living. After that everyone thought they had seen the last of it, but in 1985, It's a Living restarted production for an additional four seasons which ran in syndication. The stories revolved around the waitresses (who've included: Lois, Jan, Dot, Cassie, Vicki, Maggie, Amy and Ginger) their boss and hostess, Nancy, and the piano man Sonny. Also in the cast are the three chefs the restaurant has had over the years, Mario, Dennis and Howard. NOTE: The last four years of the series aired in syndi