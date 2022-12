Not Available

Welcome to the It's a Man's World guide at TV Tome. This weekly hour-long series centered on four young men who live in a houseboat moored at an Ohio River town named Cordella. The main characters were college student Wes Macauley and his younger brother Howie, recently orphaned by an auto accident; Tom-Tom DeWitt, another college student; and Vern Hodges, a foot-loose type who moves in to join them.