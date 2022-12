Not Available

It's about time, it's about space about, strange people in the strangest place. That is what this show is about. Hector and Mac are two astronauts who break the time barrier and travel back in time to the prehistoric. Gronk is a cave man with his wife Shadd. In the middle of it's run do to low ratings the creators reversed the concept so that Hector and Mac made it to the twentieth century. They brought with them the prehistoric group.