It's All About Amy is a British fly on the wall reality television series based on the life of Amy Childs, her family and friends that began airing on December 1, 2011 on Channel 5 as part of a 8-part series. The first series takes place in 2011 after Childs has left the Big Brother house and begins investing in many businesses, including her salon. The series also shows Childs as she continues to model and present on television. Childs' mother Julie, father Billy and brother Billy Jr. appear, along with manager Claire Powell. Cousin and The Only Way Is Essex star Harry Derbridge also appears in the series.