It's Christopher Lowell is a popular interior design show on the Discovery Channel. Started in 1999 as "The Christopher Lowell Show", Christopher Lowell and guests had helped make your home a better place. Renamed "It's Christopher Lowell" in 2003, the show continues to live up to its promises, guiding many people to have the home of their dreams, plus a live studio audience and a special "Glass House Challenge".