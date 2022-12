Not Available

It’s Dark Outside follows the sharp-witted and memorably prickly detective as he tackles a fresh batch of cases. Assisting Rose in Series One is the more amenable DS Swift (played by a youthful Keith Barron), with John Carson as solicitor Anthony Brand and June Tobin as Brand’s journalist wife, Alice; Series Two sees Rose verbally sparring with newcomer DS Hunter, played by cult favourite actor Anthony Ainley.