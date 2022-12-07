It's Effin' Science

Not Available

The series is a spin-off from a segment from another G4 series, Attack of the Show!. The series explores the weird, wild and off-beat side of science. The show features the hosts creating and demonstrating experiments that the everyday person could attempt themselves. Experiments can be over-the-top, like turning a pool party into a massive game of Battleship, or simple combinations of everyday objects and science basics that can help the viewer win bar bets you can't lose or build gadgets like homemade night vision goggles. The series' tagline states: "A full-on hack of science".