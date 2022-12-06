It's Garry Shandling's Show

Not Available

A unique comedy series which began on Showtime cable channel, and then was moved to FOX where the next two seasons continued. The series revolved around Garry Shandling and his friends, who all are a part of his imaginary TV series which takes place in his home. Garry's platonic friend, Nancy, lives in the same building complex, as well as his friend Pete Schumaker and his family, wife Jackie and son Grant. Garry's mom also makes occasional appearances and refers to him as Bubba. The final season saw Garry marry Phoebe, who has to get used to being in front of the cameras.