"Why is it that when people think of Los Angeles, they picture a place populated with vapid, neurotic, self-absorbed, flaky, narcissistic airheads? Because it's like, you know . . . true! Welcome to L.A., home to this eclectic clique of transplants and natives, all but one of whom think the City of Angels is sheer heaven. This is a revealing look at the City of Dreamers through the eyes of a diehard New Yorker. All of Tinsel town's pretenses-its Hollywood aura, its valley girls and its strange allure-are filtered through the mind of someone from a culture as foreign to the City of Glitter as a subway is to the Pacific Coast Highway. "Big Apple journalist and determined L.A.-phobe Arthur is visiting the west coast to write a book about the City of Angels. He's never been to L.A. before, but Arthur already knows what he hates. He plans to stay for only two months until the book is done. But will he be able to so easily pack up and leave, or will the magic of La La Land seduce hi