Not Available

What goes on behind closed doors? We're lifting the curtain on relationships today with our brand new docu-series, It's Love, Actually. The show will reveal what men and women really think of their other half - unearthing things some partners would rather avoid. Whether it's the way they fill the fridge that drives them mad or who ultimately makes the decisions in the relationship, we'll experience the reality of life as a modern young couple first-hand. Honest, warm and funny, we think we'll all recognise ourselves in the stories of the couples featured.