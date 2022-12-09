Not Available

It’s Okay To Be Smart is a blog and a YouTube show about science. But it’s probably not about science the way you’re used to it. I have a Ph.D in biology, and my mission in life is to tell the world about the awesomeness of ALL THE SCIENCE. I curate and publish everything you see here. We live in the future, and that future is one in which science impacts every part of our lives. But too many people aren’t taking part in that future. Too many aren’t taking part in science. We must teach science as more than facts. It’s a creative process, it’s an instant injection of wonderment, it’s the excitement we feel at the edge of knowledge. It’s for everyone. Science is awesome, and there’s so much of it to explore. Let’s go discover it together. Remember, It’s Okay To Be Smart. If you’d like to get an idea why I love to talk about science, check out this post.