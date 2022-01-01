Not Available

It's Princess is a Flash animation series by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park. The story follows a Lhasa Apso dog. On December 8, 1999, Daily Variety reported that Parker and Stone were going to produce 39 shorts that were to be 3-5 minutes long. In January 2000, the duo announced that they would have full creative and artistic control of the series.[1] The animated short was originally produced with Macromedia Flash in 2001 and was meant to be showcased on Macromedia's sister-site shockwave.com. Stone and Parker never heard back from shockwave.com after submitting the first two episodes.[2] Parker has stated that he and Stone would love to do more episodes if someone wanted to distribute them and has encouraged fans with Flash skills to continue the story themselves.