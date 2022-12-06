It's Punky Brewster

Not Available

Based on the live-action hit of 1984-86, this animated version followed the adventures of Punky and her magical friend, Glomer, who came from the world at the end of the rainbow. Glomer can transport Punky and her friends (Margaux, Cherie, and Allen) to any part of the earth in the blink of an eye. Punky Brewster was voiced by the original actress, Soleil-Moon Frye. This animated version of the series came a year after the live-action counterpart. It had the voices of everyone from the series, and exclusively for this cartoon series, there was a magical, gremlin-like creature called Glomer.