It's Sew Easy offers a new concept to Public Television viewers. The program does not feature a main host, but is based on designers and education that revolves around the experts. Viewers will enjoy a novel approach to sewing through a unique television experience. The show is targeted to contemporary sewers looking for projects and techniques to enhance their sewing skills and create personalized apparel and home accents. Our teachers break sewing into manageable parts as they share their own unique design style. The focus is on the ease of project completion – easy enough for beginners but creatively challenging , combined with interesting style elements to pique the interest of all sewing enthusiasts. The format includes two main projects per week and one shorter technique segment. Shows are themed. Each project includes project instructions and a pattern with a link to the instructions found on the It’s Sew Easy website.