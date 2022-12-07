Itsumo Futari de

Not Available

Tanimachi Mizuho has big dreams of living in Daikanyama and becoming a famous writer. In the middle of the winter, this strong-willed 26-year-old moves to Tokyo from the snowy countryside. Never doubting her ability, she keeps telling herself that if her desire to realize her dreams is strong enough, they will come true. What is waiting for her in Tokyo though, is something altogether different. Morinaga Kenta is an up-and-coming variety program scenario writer. Kenta moved to Tokyo five years ago, and with luck on his side, he became well-known in no time. Kenta and Mizuho are from the same hometown, and were friends growing up, but their friendship never blossomed into anything else. "Hachiko," as Kenta was known as when he was growing up, just goes with the flow and doesn't really have any big aspirations for himself. These two, who aren't having much luck with work or with their love lives, suddenly run into each other one day in Tokyo in the middle of winter. Being 26 is a tough point in life because it's too late to think of new dreams, but on the other hand, it's too late to abandon old ones... This new kind of story about life in the "big city" was written by Yuko Aizawa, a drama script writer who has already won the hearts of many young women for her acclaimed script for the Fuji hit drama "The Power of Love." --(Fuji TV)