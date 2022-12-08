Not Available

The iTunes Festival is an annual, month-long music festival and concert series which takes place in September at The Roundhouse art centre in London. Sponsored by Apple Inc., it was first held in 2007. Tickets are given away free to iTunes users and fans in the UK through prize-draw competitions. Applications for tickets can be submitted both in the iTunes Store and official app. Performances are also streamed live for free and available to view afterwards for a limited time on iTunes, Apple TV and via the application.