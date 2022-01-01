Not Available

ITV News was the name given to the late news bulletins, airing on Bank Holidays and after extended Football coverage on the British television network ITV. Originally named The Late News, it aired in place of ITV News at Ten on Fridays. It is produced by ITN. The bulletin was introduced as a thirty-minute Friday night news programme on 18 January 2008, with the same studio and look as News at Ten, and was presented by Mark Austin and Julie Etchingham. However, in February 2008, the bulletin took on the same generic look used for the ITV News bulletins, and in March began being presented by one newscaster. On 25 February 2009, ITV announced that News at Ten would begin to air five nights a week, in order to give News at Ten a "consistent home at the heart of the schedule", as well as being due to a rise in ratings and the success of the pairing of the programme's newscasters. The final Friday night edition of The Late News was broadcast on 6 March 2009.