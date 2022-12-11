Not Available

The ITV News at 6:30 is the evening news bulletin on the British television network ITV. It is produced by ITN. The 30-minute programme, presented by Mary Nightingale and Alastair Stewart covers British national and international news stories and broadcasts at 6:30pm from Monday to Friday. In the event of a major news story, one of the programme's presenters will front the first ten to fifteen minutes of the programme from the scene of the story. The other newscaster will remain in the studio and read the day's other news. On Bank Holidays, the main evening bulletin usually airs at either 6:15pm to 6:45pm, running for 15 minutes.