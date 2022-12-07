ITVV Civil Aviation

Not Available

Whether it's heavy metal such as the Boeing 747-400, past supersonic marvel Concorde, or fly-by-wire technology from Airbus we show you just how these airliners are operated and flown by major airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Airtours, BMI, Cathay and others. You'll take a privileged position as our multiple camera set-up and digital audio sound will transport you almost literally into the flight crew's seats as the pilots explain how the systems work, checklists are followed and the aircraft flown. You'll even get to hear relevant ATC too!