Ixion Saga: Dimension Transfer

Hokaze Kon is an otherwise normal boy who, one day, receives an inter-dimensional summons to the world of Mirror. He appears just in time to save the life of Princess Ecarlate, whose enemies are trying to prevent her political marriage. Kon, who knows nothing about Mirror nor the way home, attaches himself to Ecarlate's entourage.
|Takuya Eguchi
|Kon Hokaze
|Shiori Mikami
|Ecarlate
|Jun Fukuyama
|Mariandale
|Kazuya Nakai
|Sainglain
|Ryōko Shintani
|Almaflora
|Hiroshi Kamiya
|Erecpyle Dukakis
