Not Available

Ixion Saga: Dimension Transfer

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brain's Base

Hokaze Kon is an otherwise normal boy who, one day, receives an inter-dimensional summons to the world of Mirror. He appears just in time to save the life of Princess Ecarlate, whose enemies are trying to prevent her political marriage. Kon, who knows nothing about Mirror nor the way home, attaches himself to Ecarlate's entourage.

Cast

Takuya EguchiKon Hokaze
Shiori MikamiEcarlate
Jun FukuyamaMariandale
Kazuya NakaiSainglain
Ryōko ShintaniAlmaflora
Hiroshi KamiyaErecpyle Dukakis

View Full Cast >

Images