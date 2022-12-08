Not Available

Iyanla, Fix My Life is a self-help program that features Vanzant helping Americans to overcome difficulties in their lives. Each episode focusses on a specific problem posed by the story of one guest (or group of guests), with pre-taped production pieces at the guest's home and interviews with Iyanla that provide commentary throughout the show. The host attempts to bring peace to the situation and updates are provided to viewers at the close of each episode regarding the guest's progress since the date of filming.