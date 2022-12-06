Not Available

Jack Holborn is 13-year-old orphan in the 1800's that wants to get a job on a sailship to avoid foster homes. He is hired by Captain Sharingham, and they set sail. Jack was found on the steps of the Holborn catholic church in London, when he was a baby. He was wearing a leather arm band with the name "Jack" on it. The nuns therefore called him Jack Holborn. At the sight of Jack's arm band, the captain reveals that the band looks familiar, but he won't tell Jack what he knows. The captain is now reluctant to keep him. Jack is desperately seeking answers, and is not about to let the Captain off the hook. The Captain also has a twin brother who works as a judge. The two brothers hate each other, mostly because of the captain's piracy side business. Jack sneaks onboard the Captain's ship "Charming Molly", and the journey begins. A journey that consists of piracy, traveling through swamps, and slavery in Bombay. Jack will find his answers, but the road there is long.