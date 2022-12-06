Not Available

Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie is a British reality series focusing on Jack Osbourne's globe-trekking six-month quest to get in physical and mental shape to climb the rockface of California's El Capitan mountain. The series is presented through Osbourne's point-of-view and features trainers Mike Weeks and Bean Sopwith as well as appearances by his parents Ozzy and Sharon. The show documents Osbourne running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, following a strict exercise regimen, Muay Thai training in Thailand, and "an overall 180-degree mental make-over". [1] The programme airs on ITV2 in the UK, and was repeated on ITV late at night. It's also shown on MuchMusic in Canada, and on the Travel Channel in the United States.