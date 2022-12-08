Jack Taylor

Not Available

Jack is an Irish ex-cop, on the wrong side of forty who has become a finder with a sharp tongue and a soft heart. He takes on the cases The Guards won´t touch, no matter how hopeless. He´s pig stubborn. He defends the lost and the broken. He´s good because he looks where no one else looks, talks to the people no one else talks to. Moreover, he knows every back street in his hometown, Galway, knows the seed and breed of everyone in it. But small towns have big memories, and like Jack they are quick to anger and slow to forgive. This series of feature length crime dramas follows Jack´s odyssey through the mean streets of Galway. Based on novels by Ken Bruen.