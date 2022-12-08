Jacques Pepin Celebrates!

Not Available

World-renowned chef Jacques Pépin and his daughter, Claudine, give creative and elegant culinary ideas for every occasion in their new cooking show Jacques Pépin Celebrates!, coming to public television stations nationwide beginning Saturday, October 6 (check local listings for dates and times or see the online schedule). "In these shows, it's cooking, cooking, cooking!" said an enthusiastic Pépin. "We're getting back to the basics, but we're also highlighting special dishes for the holidays." The show will cover such traditional holidays as Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, and Easter and other special days like Mother's Day, the 4th of July and Valentine's Day. Jacques and Claudine prepare high-end feasts of flavors and techniques, and also address planning, shopping, decorating, and designing a setting for a great meal with friends and family to enjoy their sumptuous meals.