Jacques Pepin's Heart & Soul in the Kitchen

Not Available

Jacques Pepin's last full series is his most personal yet, featuring never-before-seen footage of his life. It highlights Pepin's 60 years in the kitchen, which includes his apprenticeship as a 13-year-old cooking in some of Paris' most revered establishments such as Meurice and Plaza Athenee, and cooking for French President Charles DeGaulle. It also touches upon a key period in Pepin's life when he crossed the Atlantic and entered the kitchens of New York at Le Pavillon, and his 10 years as director of research at Howard Johnson's. The series is a reflection of Jacques' history and reveals a more personal side of the internationally renowned chef. Fans and cooking aficionados alike will be given an intimate access to his life - from playing boules at home, visiting the market, and sailing the seas to gathering clams, tucking into lobster rolls at his favorite shack as well as sharing memories, anecdotes and insights into his philosophy of life. Each episode features creative recipes that combine Pepin's culinary history and travel experiences with his expert teaching skills. Simple dishes for the novice and more involved creations for the seasoned cook are shown and frugal tips offered. Occasionally family or guests are invited to cook alongside Jacques or join him in the dining room. Chefs from across the nation also make contributions, either from their own kitchen, through archival footage or on-camera acknowledgement of Jacques' tutelage and influence.