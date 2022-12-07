Jagerpilotene

Not Available

A more action-packed work day than the military fighter pilots at the main airbase Orland experience, you will not find in Norway. The documentary series fighter pilots, we follow three experienced F16 pilots on the ground and in the air, under preparation, training and clear mission. We are also two unfinished pilots, struggling to achieve the dream of flying the mighty F16 machine on your own. To become a fighter pilot is a dream many have, but only few get realized. By following the two aspiring pilots, we get answers to what is required of those who want to protect the Norwegian airspace. Never before has a Norwegian television crew had follow the daily lives of military pilots closer. The series gives an insight into everything from daily routines and training to the real mission to intercept Russian fighters near the Norwegian zone. We'll also see how the most experienced F16 pilot protects the airspace over Oslo when President Barack Obama will receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Documentary series going under the skin of the country's toughest job, and shows what is required and expected of pilots.