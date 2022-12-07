Jaguar Adventure With Nigel Marven

Not Available

Nigel Marven travels to Brazil in pursuit of the amazing jaguar in this action-packed six-part series. Jaguar Adventure follows Nigel to the Pantanal, the world’s biggest wetland and home to the planet’s largest population of jaguars – the least known of the big cats. In this episode, Nigel travels down the Cuiabá River as he continues to search for the elusive jaguar. Along the way, he gatecrashes a caiman dinner party, swims with giant otters and encounters bulldog bats. Nigel Marven’s latest quest has brought him to the swampland of the Pantanal in Brazil. Standing between the Amazon rainforest and the grasslands of the savannah, the Pantanal is home to a stunning diversity of wildlife, including armadillos, giant otters, iguanas and anteaters. In just four weeks, Nigel hopes to get to know the vast array of wildlife on offer and locate one beautiful but hard-to-find mammal.