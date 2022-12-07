Not Available

Set in the Women's Guild of the small West Country town of Clatterford St. Mary, this new sitcom penned by Jennifer Saunders stars some of the best-loved women in comedy. But it's not all Jam and Jerusalem. The ladies of the guild may need to boost their numbers, but unfortunately not everyone sees baking cakes and knitting as their scene. As the local practice nurse, Sal lives at the centre of the community. But she goes out of her way to avoid being recruited by the Guild's leader, Eileen, at every step. Things change, however, when her husband dies suddenly of a heart attack. After the funeral and as the initial sympathy falls away, she begins to feel neglected and alone. In a bid to stop rattling around her empty house and avoid the local Grieving Group counsellor, she decides it's time to stop sleeping in the dog basket, get a haircut and take stock of her new life. And where better to start a new life than the local Women's Guild?