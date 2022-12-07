Not Available

Daphne Du Maurier's classic tale of smugglers, Jamaica Inn is brought to splendid life in this 1983 3 part, all star adaptation made by HTV. It's a classic period set story with Jane Seymour as young Mary Yellan who has her life changed after her father is murdered by shipwreckers; When her mother dies of a broken heart not long afterwards Mary is forced to go and live with her Aunt Patience at her inn on Bodmin Moor. It's there that she discovers her slightly crazy Uncle Joss (Patrick McGoohan playing well to his strengths) is the ringleader of the wreckers and that Jamaica Inn is their headquarters. Mary is determined to bring Joss and his gang to justice and calls upon Trevor Eve's Jem to help do so.