James May's Cars of the People

Not Available

Top Gear's James May presents this 3 part series which takes a look at the 'peoples car'. Covering every form of cars for the masses - from the Beetle to the Kei Car, May looks at the many forms of people's car, their origins and their effect on history. Each episode covers a particular theme; these being cars from dictatorships, microcars and the dream cars we aspire to. Throughout each episode, May drives a variety of cars, often giving them a mini road test while also talking about the car itself. As well as this, May also travels around the world to the country of origin of the various cars he drives, where he also performs some challenges and tests on the car. The entire show has a slight element of Top Gear about it, but it's very much a documentary as well.